Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

