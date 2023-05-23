Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.70.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.