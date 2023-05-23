Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $54,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Bank of America cut their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

