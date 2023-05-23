Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

