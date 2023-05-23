Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 11,816 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after purchasing an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

