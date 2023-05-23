Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 31,158 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

