Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ES opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.