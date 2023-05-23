Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.