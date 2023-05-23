Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

CF stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

