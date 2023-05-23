Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,365.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,568.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,987.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,325.33 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

