Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 228 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £578.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.50 and a beta of 1.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.02.
Vanquis Banking Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Vanquis Banking Group
In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £80,516.01 ($100,144.29). Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
