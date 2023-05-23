Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 228 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £578.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.50 and a beta of 1.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,687.50%.

In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £80,516.01 ($100,144.29). Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

