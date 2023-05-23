Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Varonis Systems worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.