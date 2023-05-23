Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 20.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 30.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $808,178. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

