Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.80 Million Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ATI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,157,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after buying an additional 418,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

