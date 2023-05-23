Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of GitLab worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTLB opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

