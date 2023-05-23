Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 278,889 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Century Communities worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

