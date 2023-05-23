Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

