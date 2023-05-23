Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,821 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $218.62 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

