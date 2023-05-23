Victrex plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13.42 (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,540 ($19.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,479 ($18.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.29). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,890.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,693.65.

In other news, insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,880.60). In other Victrex news, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,880.60). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,417.91). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

