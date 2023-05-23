Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

