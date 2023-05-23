Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $201,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

