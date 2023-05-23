Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 740 ($9.20) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.45) to GBX 871 ($10.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 824.29 ($10.25).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.11) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.35, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 777.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,395.35%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,462,686.57). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

