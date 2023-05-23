Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Vital Energy Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
