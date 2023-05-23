Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

