voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of voxeljet at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.