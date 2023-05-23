W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.