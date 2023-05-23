Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

