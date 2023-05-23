Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

