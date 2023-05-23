Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

