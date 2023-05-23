Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,967,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

