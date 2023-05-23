Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 384,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

