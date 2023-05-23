Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.32.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,458 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 64.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 117,319 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 367.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

