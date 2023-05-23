Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

