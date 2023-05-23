Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.43 million, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$1.89.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.