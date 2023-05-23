Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

NYSE WES opened at $26.31 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

