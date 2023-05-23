Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Weyco Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

