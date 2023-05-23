Whitbread plc (WTBDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 14th

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Whitbread Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.64) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($43.91) to GBX 3,780 ($47.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.24) to GBX 4,300 ($53.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

