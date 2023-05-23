Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.64% of Willdan Group worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $113.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,165.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $46,744.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 135,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

