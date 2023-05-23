William Blair Begins Coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.