William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.