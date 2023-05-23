William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.