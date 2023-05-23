Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Shares of WTW opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

