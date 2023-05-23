Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,570,000 after buying an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

