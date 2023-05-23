WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $283.34 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.34 million and approximately $3.53 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834089 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.