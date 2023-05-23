WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of WSFS Financial worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

