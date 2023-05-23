Zacks Research Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after buying an additional 274,074 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

