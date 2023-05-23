Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zhihu Price Performance
Shares of ZH opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.24.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
