ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZIM. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

ZIM stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $30,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

