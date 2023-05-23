Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

