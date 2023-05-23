Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-$4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 360,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 350,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,125,000 after buying an additional 270,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.