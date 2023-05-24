119,689 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 320,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,368,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

